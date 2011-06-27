  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight3512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
