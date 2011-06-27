Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/27 mpg
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/486.0 mi.
|288.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|41.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|200.4 in.
|200.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3455 lbs.
|3547 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.0 cu.ft.
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|110.8 in.
|Width
|74.1 in.
|74.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
Sponsored cars related to the LSS
Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons