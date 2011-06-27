  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile LSS
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 LSS
Overview
See LSS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.7/488.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3502 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
See LSS Inventory

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles