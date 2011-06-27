Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Sedan Consumer Reviews

redesprit , 08/23/2003

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is nice car and very similar to the Bonneville SSEs I have driven. The only mechanical problem I have had with this car was a plenum chamber failure at 60,000 miles. This is common with the 3800 v-6. so much so that the dealer maintains 10 in stock at all times. About an $800 repair by the time the mechanic washes his hands. All-in-all, a very comfortable highway cruiser and great for long trips.