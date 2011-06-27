  1. Home
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Intrigue
Overview
Overview
$28,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
$28,070
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
$28,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
$28,070
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
$28,070
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,070
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,070
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
$28,070
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
$28,070
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front Seats
$28,070
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear Seats
$28,070
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Measurements
$28,070
Front track62.1 in.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3434 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume102 cu.ft.
Wheel base109 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Colors
$28,070
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Ivory White
  • Indigo Blue
  • Bronze Mist
  • Tropic Teal
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Sandstone
  • Ruby
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
$28,070
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
$28,070
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
$28,070
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
