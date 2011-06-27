Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Sedan Consumer Reviews
Olds intrigue is Fun to drive, comfortable.
I just bought the car used off a random guy off Craigslist for 1,000 bucks a couple months ago. It has issues of course, most minor, some major for a 14 year old car. Just put another 1,000 into it having the rear strut assemblies replaced, new exhaust system, tie rod, alignment, etc. This is all the major work that needed done. The rest is piddly stuff that any old car would need. So for 2,000 bucks I have a car that drives like a 10,000 car. It's got the 3.5L, with 160,000 miles on it. The engine and transmission shift smooth and quiet. The motor has plenty of passing power. Very impressed with the car overall.
No regrets
I have owned three Cutlasses ('68, '71 and '80), an Alero, an Aurora and a LSS 88 and this has been my favorite Olds. Right now I have 175K on the original motor and tranny and can still pull 100+ mph speeds on closed track. Reliability has been excellent. Repairs have all been within reasonable parameters for a car of its age and mileage. She's starting to show her age cosmetically, but still rides like a dream and runs like a rocket. Love the control placement, cabin ergonomics and handling.
Discontinued & Even A Better Deal !!!
Yeah, the Olds line was terminated, but under the skin, it is 99% the same as the GM W-Platform line-up, which included the GrandPrix (Pontiac was also terminated) & Buick Century. Buick is going no where, it is here to stay, and much of the mechanicals are also shared with Chevy cars. I bought it cheap, $3,600, 8-9 years ago, knowing it sat (only had 36K miles on it) and needed new rotors, pads and some front end parts. These all use the Buick/GM 3.8 L L36 OHV V6 & 4T65-E 4-speed AOD, which are about bulletproof! In fact, the Buick 3.8 L, or 3800 Series II, is the lowest warranty claim engine GM ever sold. Virtually without modification, that block can be turbo-charged, for a reliable 500+hp. Mine is a basic model, but it is very comfortable, spacious - GOOD transportation. There aren't a LOT of them out there, and many people have asked me what it was. Personally, I think the styling of my Intrigue body is elegant, well proportioned and muscular, with bulging fenders. It was the only W-body car to get the 12" performance brakes. With good tires (Bridgestone & my FIRST General's, Altimax HP, which are surprisingly good - Thank you TireRack!), the car surprises people with it's very decent handling that would make grandma puke. Parts? Mechanical parts will NEVER be a problem, because they are GM parts bin parts, AND, I've gotten any parts I've needed, including grey interior trim parts, window switches, etc., on Ebay, and they were cheap. Just replaced the CPM, which I bought online, delivered for under $20! I usually get rid of cars every 8 years or so, but I'm thinking about switching from the 11" brakes to the 12" brakes, the parts look pretty cheap. I think the dual bar front tower brace (originally for the GrandPrix) will fit and look inexpensive, si I'm thinking about putting in that front tower brace. My wheels need refinishing (ruined at PepBoys when some numb-nuts sprayed brake cleaner on the clearcoat finish), and keeping it. Took out the sound attenuator from the air-box, I'm going to get a K&N filter, and eventually, I'm going to have a larger diameter exhaust bent up and a more free flowing muffler installed. The 4T65-E AOD is ar reliable as you can find too, so, this has been and should continue to be a CHEAP, RELIABLE, GOOD LOOKING, DECENT HANDLING car, and the intake and exhaust mods are not expensive, and should boost pep and mileage. It's no M%, like a friend of mine bought, but he spends $1-2K EVERY time he takes it to his dealer. I can fix most things in my driveway. Told I need new brakes, probably $400+ for all 4 wheels, but I bought a kit with good rotors and ceramic composite pads, AND a tool to compress the caliper pads easier, delivered for just under $250. I know I can swap them in just under 2 hours. Like I said, GOOD & CHEAP transportation that does not look like 98% of the cars out there!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Ever
Bought this former rental with 29,000 on it and have never regretted a minute of ownership. Repairs have been replacement of turn signal bulbs and driver's side window motor (80,000 mi.) It is a pleasure to drive on highways or twisty back roads. The 3.8 engine is smooth and has never given any trouble. It's only 195 hp, but always feels stronger. When it had 80,000 mi. on it, I took it to LA and back (1100+ mi.) and it averaged 31.5 mpg. at Interstate speeds. Did another 1100 mi. jaunt to AZ five months ago and did almost as well on gas. I've owned them all, foreign and domestic, and this is the best. GM was nuts to stop production.
Update since my 6/20/06 post, "I miss the 3.5"
I recommended this 99 Intrigue GL 3.5L back in spring 2001 with 27k mi for $13,500 to my parents and they bought it. It hit 100k in 2006 when i last posted and it currently has 137k. They just replaced the A/C condenser so the A/C works now *thank gawd, it's hot this summer! They've also replaced the exhaust system, suspension parts, and a few other minor things. i borrowed the Intrigue recently when my car was in the shop and I have to say this car still feels solid. My 2006 Saab has rattles in the door and which is disappointing for the Saab but impressive for the Intrigue because there isn't a single rattle in the cabin.
Sponsored cars related to the Intrigue
Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner