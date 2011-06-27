  1. Home
Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Intrigue
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG192121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/425.0 mi.289.0/459.0 mi.289.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG192121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.9 in.195.9 in.195.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3434 lbs.3467 lbs.3467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.16.4 cu.ft.16.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bronze Mist Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Forest Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Gray
  • Tan
  • Pewter
