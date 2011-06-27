Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Charcoal Green Metallic
  • Purple Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bright White
