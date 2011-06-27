  1. Home
Used 1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • Crimson King
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
