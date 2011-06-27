  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight
  4. Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Eighty-Eight
Overview
See Eighty-Eight Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.
Curb weight3459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
See Eighty-Eight Inventory

Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles