Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
