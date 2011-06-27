  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Eighty-Eight Royale
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.200.4 in.200.4 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.3469 lbs.3469 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.74.1 in.74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
