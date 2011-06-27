  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Eighty-Eight Royale
Overview
See Eighty-Eight Royale Inventory
See Eighty-Eight Royale Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.6 in.59.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.58.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.200.4 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.3404 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
See Eighty-Eight Royale InventorySee Eighty-Eight Royale Inventory

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles