  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight3248 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
