  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Brougham Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Eighty-Eight Royale
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
Measurements
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
