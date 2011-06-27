Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Brougham Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length196.3 in.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
