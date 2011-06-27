  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Eighty-Eight Royale
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length196.3 in.
Curb weight3248 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Beechwood
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
