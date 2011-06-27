  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Eighty-Eight Royale
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg16/25 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/450.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5200 rpm165 hp @ 5200 rpm165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Measurements
Length196.3 in.196.3 in.196.3 in.
Curb weight3293 lbs.3248 lbs.3276 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height54.6 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Beechwood
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beechwood
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
