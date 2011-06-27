  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
BOOM - I like dat!

wingd6, 04/06/2002
It's a tank. Unstoppable. Runs like a champ. No problems whatsoever. It's a beast yo. Reliable. ***** rating.

