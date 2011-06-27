  1. Home
Used 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass GLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
