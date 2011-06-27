Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight2982 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Crimson King
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
