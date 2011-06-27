Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight2982 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Crimson King
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
