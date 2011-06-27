  1. Home
Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Crimson King
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
