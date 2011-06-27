Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
