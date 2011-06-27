  1. Home
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Cutlass Supreme
27 reviews
This car is typical American nonsense.

elhombre72, 10/14/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights.

Report Abuse

One Word: Value

Mitchell, 03/18/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a great car, personally, I don't know why many more people drive these. It came with everything standard, and to me that's great.

Report Abuse

Cutlass Supreme SL

rainbowracer93, 12/12/2011
2 of 7 people found this review helpful

Purchased used w/165,000 miles from an old lady for $800. Since then, I've only had to replace the front + rear brakes (expensive). The glove box is stuck open, and the serpentine belt makes noise, but overall a very solid car. Has black leather interior and all the bells and whistles. Decent acceleration from V6, but gas mileage is terrible at about 17 mpg average. Very comfortable, and classy too. Overall, a good purchase.

Report Abuse

Very reliable, fun car

TRW, 12/06/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

My wife and I bought a '95 Olds Cutlass Supreme 4DR as a program car with 15,000 miles. It currently has 118,xxx miles and is still going strong. Aside from basic maintenance, the only thing I have replaced in the past 7 years is the alternator at 90,xxx miles. The 3.1L engine has plenty of power to haul my wife and I and our 3 children + a trunk full of gear. I have talked to a number of Cutlass Supreme owners and have yet to find one with a major complaint with this car.

Report Abuse

Reliable and Sporty Car

peki, 04/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1990 Olds Cutless Supreme SL, 4 door sedan, is one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned! My friends always enjoy their smooth, sporty, and roomy ride.

Report Abuse
