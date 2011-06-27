Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews
This car is typical American nonsense.
I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights.
One Word: Value
This is a great car, personally, I don't know why many more people drive these. It came with everything standard, and to me that's great.
Cutlass Supreme SL
Purchased used w/165,000 miles from an old lady for $800. Since then, I've only had to replace the front + rear brakes (expensive). The glove box is stuck open, and the serpentine belt makes noise, but overall a very solid car. Has black leather interior and all the bells and whistles. Decent acceleration from V6, but gas mileage is terrible at about 17 mpg average. Very comfortable, and classy too. Overall, a good purchase.
Very reliable, fun car
My wife and I bought a '95 Olds Cutlass Supreme 4DR as a program car with 15,000 miles. It currently has 118,xxx miles and is still going strong. Aside from basic maintenance, the only thing I have replaced in the past 7 years is the alternator at 90,xxx miles. The 3.1L engine has plenty of power to haul my wife and I and our 3 children + a trunk full of gear. I have talked to a number of Cutlass Supreme owners and have yet to find one with a major complaint with this car.
Reliable and Sporty Car
My 1990 Olds Cutless Supreme SL, 4 door sedan, is one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned! My friends always enjoy their smooth, sporty, and roomy ride.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Supreme
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner