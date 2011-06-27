  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
