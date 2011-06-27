  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3405 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
