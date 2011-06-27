  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3243 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
