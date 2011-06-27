  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3243 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
