Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
