Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3243 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
