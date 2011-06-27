Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room57.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3589 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Canyon Yellow
