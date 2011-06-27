  1. Home
Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room57.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3221 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
