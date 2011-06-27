  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3286 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Slate Gray
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
