Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight3187 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • White
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
