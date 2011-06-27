  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cutlass Supreme
Overview
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Black
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles