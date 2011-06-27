  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cutlass Supreme
Overview
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Slate Gray
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles