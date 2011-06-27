  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Camel Beige
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
