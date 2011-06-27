  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Cutlass Supreme
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/511.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3221 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Camel Beige
  • Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
