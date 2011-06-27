Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

awesome!!!!!!!!! brett favre fan4 , 07/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car was awesome to me. It was my first car and best car i have ever had. i had the car for 10 years and during that time ive never gotten stuck somewhere, never had to get new battery, never had to get major repairs, nothing. it truly was the best car ever for me! Report Abuse

OLDS CUTLASS IS GREAT DAVE , 06/10/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had lots of cars over the years but i have been so happy with the two olds cutlass i have had I had to say something. i got 1 with 100k miles and my son put another 65k on it without a hitch... and a first car at that. I have a second one and it has done just as well. if you see one.... buy it

Still Runs Like New Gary , 12/28/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I inherited this car from my parents in 1996. It has 262,000 miles on it and still runs like new. As long as you do regular maintenance (oil changes, tune ups, tires etc) this car will take car of you.

olds engwine , 03/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful So far the car handles well except for a few minor problems. I feel that it is safe for both my 7 mont hold son and I.