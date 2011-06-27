  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.8
5 reviews
awesome!!!!!!!!!

brett favre fan4, 07/22/2009
This car was awesome to me. It was my first car and best car i have ever had. i had the car for 10 years and during that time ive never gotten stuck somewhere, never had to get new battery, never had to get major repairs, nothing. it truly was the best car ever for me!

OLDS CUTLASS IS GREAT

DAVE, 06/10/2005
I have had lots of cars over the years but i have been so happy with the two olds cutlass i have had I had to say something. i got 1 with 100k miles and my son put another 65k on it without a hitch... and a first car at that. I have a second one and it has done just as well. if you see one.... buy it

Still Runs Like New

Gary , 12/28/2006
I inherited this car from my parents in 1996. It has 262,000 miles on it and still runs like new. As long as you do regular maintenance (oil changes, tune ups, tires etc) this car will take car of you.

olds

engwine, 03/24/2002
So far the car handles well except for a few minor problems. I feel that it is safe for both my 7 mont hold son and I.

great car

axhandle, 03/29/2002
Ours has 167,000 miles on it, we've only changed an alternator, two batteries and tires. What more could you ask?

