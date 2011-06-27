  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity42 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
