  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2833 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
