  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2833 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
