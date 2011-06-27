  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2917 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
