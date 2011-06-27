  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2917 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
