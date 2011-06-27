  1. Home
Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Cutlass Ciera
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
