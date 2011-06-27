Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Cruiser Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Slate Gray
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
