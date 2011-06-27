  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
