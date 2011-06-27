  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2813 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
