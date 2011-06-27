Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera International Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/408.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight2764 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Black
